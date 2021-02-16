Wake Forest Baptist Health vaccinates homebound patients

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We’ve heard about opening vaccine clinics in areas that are easy for many people to get to, but what about those who are unable to leave their house? One Triad health care system has come up with a solution.

“Some of them got tears in their eyes as we give them the vaccine. I know I myself teared up a couple of times because they were just so overwhelmed and just so grateful for us,” said Tiffany Rose, a nurse practitioner at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

A whirlwind of emotion for patients in the House Call program at Wake Forest Baptist Health, as staff start vaccinating the hospital system’s most critical homebound patients.

“They’re just so grateful and humbled that we’re able to come to them because they know if we weren’t coming to them then they wouldn’t have the opportunity to get the vaccine otherwise because they’re either bed-bound or wheelchair-bound and it’s very difficult for them to leave the homes,” Rose said.

Rose says in the three days since they’ve started traveling to people’s homes and getting shots in arms, they’ve been able to safely vaccinate 30 people from the comfort of their living rooms. A population often overlooked since they’re always at home, Rose tells FOX8 homebound patients are at high risk of catching the virus.

“Oftentimes they’ll have caregivers from agencies, family is coming in, and so we want them to have the opportunity to be protected as well,” Rose said.

The shots aren’t just limited to patients; other members of their household can get vaccinated too.

“It was a beautiful thing and a lot of their spouses also received vaccinations if they met criteria as well,” Rose said.

The program will continue reaching out to patients as vaccine supplies allow.

Of the more than 100 patients in Wake Forest Baptist Health’s House Call program, 42 percent of them are in the minority population.