Wake Forest Baptist Health relaxes visitor restrictions, letting more visitors see patients

Aerial view of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with downtown Winston-Salem in the background, 2014. (Courtesy of Atrium Health)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Wake Forest Baptist Health is relaxing restrictions on visitors as North Carolina’s coronavirus numbers improve.

On Wednesday, the health care provider announced that the updated visitation policy goes into effect immediately,

“These changes allow more flexibility for family members, visitors or labor coaches to provide invaluable support and encouragement to our patients,” said Kevin High, president of the Wake Forest Baptist Health system. “The involvement of loved ones is extremely important in the healing process and helps us improve outcomes and provide the best care to all of our patients.”

For adults receiving inpatient care, one healthy adult family member or support person may stay overnight. Two healthy adult family members or visitors may visit the patients between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., and visitors may switch out during the day.

For pediatric patients, including children who are hospitalized, undergoing same-day procedures or surgeries or visit Brenner Children’s emergency department or outpatient clinics, two healthy parents or legal guardians can stay at all times.

Expectant mothers may have the company of two health adult family members or visitors for their entire stay.

For C-section deliveries, only one visitor can be with the patient during the delivery. Labor coaches are not permitted. Once the patient is in a room, two health adults may visit.

Adults receiving care in the emergency department may have one healthy adult visitor with them as long as the lobby is still at a safe seating capacity. The visitor may swap out.

If the lobby hits capacity, only “essential visitors” who are helping the patient move or communicate can stay in the lobby. All others must wait outside until the patient is moved to a treatment space.

All visitors must be screened by any symptoms of respiratory illness and wear a mask in any Wake Forest Baptist facility.

Children are not allowed to visit hospitalized patients. Families with special situations can speak with their attending physician.

To see Wake Forest Baptist Health’s full guidelines, visit the Wake Forest website.