Wake Forest Baptist Health postponing all adult surgeries and procedures that are not time-sensitive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health is postponing certain adult surgeries, according to a spokesperson.

Wake Forest Baptist sent FOX8 the following information:

“Wake Forest Baptist Health is asking our surgical staff to begin postponing all adult surgeries and procedures that are not time-sensitive and that require more than one overnight stay in the hospital.

“At this time, pediatric cases do not need to be rescheduled.

“We realize this affects many patients and we ask them to please understand this decision is necessary to help us increase capacity across all of our hospitals.”