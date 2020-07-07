Wake Forest Baptist Health doctor shares tips for dealing with common injuries, illnesses

Summertime is great to spend time outdoors with friends and family, but you still need to be prepared because those times can lead to occasional injuries and illnesses.

In our House Call today, we’re talking with Dr. Michael Fitch. He’s a professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Dr. Fitch helps answer questions like:

What is the best first aid for scrapes and skinned knees?

How can you tell if your wound is infected?

What is tetanus, and how often should I get a tetanus shot?