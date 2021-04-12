Wake County won’t pursue criminal complaint of Louis DeJoy

FILE – United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Washington. Wake County’s District Attorney’s Office will not pursue a criminal investigation into potential campaign finance violations from U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. DeJoy was previously the CEO of New Breed Logistics in North Carolina. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP, file)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Wake County’s District Attorney’s Office has decided not to pursue a criminal investigation into allegations by former employees of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that he reimbursed them for political donations.

DeJoy was previously the CEO of New Breed Logistics in North Carolina.

Some who worked in the company claimed that DeJoy or his staff encouraged them to make political donations that he’d later reimburse them for.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman says the federal government is the entity with the jurisdiction to investigate the complaint Common Cause NC filed last year with the State Board of Elections.