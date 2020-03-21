Wake County reports 17 new coronavirus cases in largest single-day increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County announced 17 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is the largest single-day increase reported by the county during the pandemic so far, officials said.

The total number of cases in Wake County is now at 49. Throughout North Carolina, the total number of cases is at least 245.

The largest increase in one day is “not unexpected, based on how the virus is spreading in our community,” Dr. Jose Cabanas, Wake County EMS director/medical director, said in a news release.

In addition to the 49 confirmed cases, 59 people under investigation who were exposed to the virus and have developed symptoms, Wake County officials said.

“Of those, 47 people are waiting for test results; 12 are in the process of being tested,” the news release said.

Before the new cases were reported Saturday, a resident at a Cary assisted living center tested positive Friday, officials said.

“Residents can help slow down the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the strain on our local healthcare system by continuing to practice social distancing and staying home when sick,” Cabanas said.

Durham County, Fort Bragg and Alamance County each reported new single cases Saturday. New Hanover County reported three new cases Saturday.