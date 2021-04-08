Wake County pauses COVID-19 vaccines at PNC Arena following adverse reactions to Johnson & Johnson shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County has halted administering COVID-19 vaccines at the PNC Arena on Thursday following a number of adverse reactions to the Johnson and Johnson shot.

County health officials are consulting with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services before proceeding.

The exact number of those experiencing adverse reactions is unknown at this time.

UNC Health said it plans to continue administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, along with Pfizer and Moderna doses.

A spokesman for UNC Health said it had not seen any serious adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson shot but will remain “hyper-vigilant” while watching for any.

A mass vaccination site in Colorado closed early on Wednesday afternoon after people started having adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Centura Health said Wednesday night that 11 patients experienced the reactions after receiving an injection at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Medical staff on site determined two individuals required additional observation and out of an abundance of caution, they were transported to nearby hospitals.

Earlier, the company told Nexstar station KDVR that 0.8 percent of patients — or 13 people out of an estimated 1,700 — who received the vaccine experienced adverse reactions.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.