WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- The Wake County Public Health Division has confirmed that a Wake County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a WCPHD news release.

This makes the 11th positive test result in Wake County. The patient remains at home in isolation.

“We are evaluating every case that comes and focusing on contact tracing to reduce the risk of exposure to the community,” said Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald. “By establishing a detailed timeline, we can trace their movements and better understand who was within six feet of the individual for more than 10 minutes, which we consider to be close contact.”

Creating a Timeline

The affected individual started showing symptoms on March 2 and public health is paying close attention to where they visited during that time.

Based on these conversations, the public health team will determine if quarantine and testing for COVID-19 for others is warranted.

The individual’s family has also been quarantined for 14 days, where they will remain until the patient has two negative COVID-19 tests.

Protecting Yourself

Although the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, the county’s public health team encourages you to protect yourself from COVID-19 and any other flu-like illness by following these simple steps:

Wash your hands.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay away from sick people.

Clean and disinfect surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Stay home if you’re sick and don’t send sick children to school or childcare.