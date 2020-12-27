Waitress surprised by $1,100 tip from customers before Christmas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A waitress in West Texas was surprised to receive a $1,100 tip from a table of strangers before Christmas.

Rodney Fleming and a group of friends he was with decided they wanted to help someone in the service industry who has been affected by the pandemic.

Ashley Farmer, a server at Shenanigans Bar and Grill, received $1,100 from her tabletop of 10.

“I’m still in disbelief. It’s beautiful and shocking, and I’m just really grateful to be a part of that,” Farmer said.

“I will be able to get my nieces and nephews some Christmas presents. My sisters, just help them with anything they need. I will get caught up on my bills, and I will pay it forward. I want to bless someone the way I was blessed,” she said.

Fleming and his group said they encourage others to help where they can.

“I promise you God will bless you tenfold just on the happiness. I can’t believe how happy we are that she got this money, and I pray she continues to get blessed throughout the year,” Fleming said.