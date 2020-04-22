Vulnerable sea turtles thriving in Florida amid coronavirus restrictions

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Vulnerable leatherback sea turtles are thriving in Florida due to the coronavirus restrictions, according to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

The center says that 79 leatherback and loggerhead turtle nests were discovered. Staff members found the nests along a 9.5-mile stretch of beach in the Juno Beach area.

Around 76 of the nests belonged to leatherback turtles, and the center says three of them were loggerhead nests.

“Our leatherbacks are coming in strong this year. It’s going to be a really good year for our leatherbacks,” Sarah Hirsch, senior manager of research and data at Loggerhead Marinelife Center told CBS 12.

The first leatherback nest was documented at the beginning of February, according to a blog post on April 17.

The center says the area is one of the most densely nested beaches in the world for sea turtles.

“We’re excited to see our turtles thrive in this environment,” Hirsch said.

Humans can make it difficult for sea turtles to nest on beaches around the world.

Baby turtles coming out of the nest can get confused by beachfront lights, says David Godfrey, executive director of the Sea Turtle Conservancy.