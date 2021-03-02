Vulnerable groups in the Triad next in line for vaccine

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A sign of hope for those most vulnerable to COVID-19. Starting March 24, people 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions can begin getting vaccinated.

When those with disabilities and underlying health conditions were moved from group 1 to group 4, it created a lot of controversy within the disabled and medical community. As the director of vulnerable populations at Cone Health tells us, it also uncovered gaps in the health care system.

People with serious health conditions, the homeless and those who are incarcerated will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in three weeks. Brooks Ann McKinney, who serves as the director of vulnerable populations at Cone Health, tells FOX8 this is a step forward, after a lot of pushback from advocacy groups.

“A lot of us were disappointed when the first announcement to re-prioritize was made,” McKinney said.

She plans on bringing vaccines to those who are most vulnerable and struggle with transportation, creating a barrier to get to clinics.

It’s what they did with testing at places like the IRC, Weaver House and Salvation Army.

People who are eligible wouldn’t need to make an appointment.

“We usually know the numbers and we don’t necessarily have to sign them up for appointments we would just come there at a certain time and I plan with the leadership of the agency when we get there we have EMR system set up and so people from testing are already in the system,” McKinney said.

The goal is to have all vulnerable populations vaccinated by the end of April.

“We are just really grateful the most vulnerable are going to get a chance to be vaccinated,” McKinney said.

In the meantime, planning is already underway.

“We are just really happy the state listened and really acted on that and I think NC has been an example of how we can serve the most vulnerable population and I am just really excited to see what will come in the future now that we have formed these partnerships,” McKinney said.

FOX8 also reached out to the Arc of High Point and the Enrichment Center in Winston-Salem. We were told by the director of the Enrichment Center the announcement is not seen as a positive and those most vulnerable should have been at the forefront in getting vaccinated.