Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupted twice on Sunday, sending clouds of ash nearly four miles up into the sky.

The first eruption happened at 9:13 a.m. local time.

It was followed shortly after by a second eruption at 9:27 a.m. local time.

Mount Merapi is known to be a highly active volcano.

A series of deadly eruptions in 2010 killed nearly 300 people and left many more without a home.