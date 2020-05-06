Vivian Burke dies after four decades on Winston-Salem City Council

Vivian Burke died Tuesday evening, her son, Judge Todd Burke said early Wednesday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

“She loved the City of Winston-Salem and her beloved constituents of the Northeast Ward whom she proudly served 43 years,” Todd Burke said in a statement sent to the Journal. “My mother had become an icon in this community and beyond in the way she distinguished herself through public service for over four!decades. There will be no other like her.”

Burke was married to a state representative, had a son who became a Forsyth County judge, and a daughter-in-law on the school board. But her six-decade-long city council career may be the most lasting legacy of them all.

Burke was a native of Charlotte and got started in politics at an early age, knocking on doors and canvassing neighborhoods as a high schooler for Kelly M. Alexander, a civil rights leader who was then running for Charlotte’s city council.

In 1977, Alderman Carl H. Russell decided to give up his seat to run for mayor. That opened the door for Burke to make her first run for office. She was 43 and worked as a counselor at Lowrance Intermediate School. Her husband served as her campaign manager, and teenage son Todd did volunteer work. She handily won the Democratic primary and beat her Republican opponent in a landslide.

She would go more than 40 years without ever losing a council race.