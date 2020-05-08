Vivian Burke, 4-decade Winston-Salem city council member, to lie in state at city hall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman who spent four decades serving Winston-Salem will receive a rare honor after her death.

Mayor Pro Tempore Dr. Vivian Burke will lie in the lobby of Winston-Salem City Hall on Friday morning so people in the city can pay their respects.

Burke was a lifelong advocate for creating equality for everyone in the city, pushing to make sure women, minorities and disadvantaged people int he community had equal opportunity.

Burke served as the council member for the northeast ward of the city for 43 years.

She’s the longest-serving mayor pro temp and also the longest-serving chair of the public safety committee.

The public safety center was named in her honor.

Her colleagues on the city council say she was known for her passion for helping those on the police and fire departments.

Friday, to honor all of her work, her body will lay in the lobby of city hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be social distancing measures enforced. Visitors will have to line up outside the front door at six-foot intervals and wear masks.

People will also enter through one door and leave through another to limit crowding.