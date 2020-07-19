Visitor finds 6.39 carat diamond in state park

Visitors unearthed a couple of large diamonds recently at an Arkansas state park known for its gems. (Arkansas State Parks/Arkansas State Parks)

MURFREESBORO, Ark. — A woman visiting an Arkansas state park famous for its gems unearthed a large diamond recently.

Crater of Diamonds State Park is one of the only places in the world where the public can search for diamonds in their original volcanic source.

Dr. Mindy Pomtree, of Benton, Arkansas, was at the park in June and found her diamond near Beatty’s Hill when she spotted a glittering pebble on top of the ground.

She put the stone in her pocket and continued searching without knowing what it was.

“I kept feeling of my pocket throughout the day to make sure it was still there. I didn’t know if it was a diamond, but thought it looked cool, and it was definitely shiny!” she said.

When she got back home, Pomtree took the stone to a jeweler who confirmed that she had indeed found a genuine diamond.

Park Superintendent Caleb Howell arranged for her to return to the park to have it weighed and registered.

Howell confirmed that it is one of the biggest diamond finds during his tenure at the park. The diamond weighs 6.39 carats and is about the size of a pumpkin seed.

Park Interpreter Waymon Cox noted that many of the park’s large diamonds tend to be found on the surface.

“Diamonds are a bit heavy for their size. When it rains, runoff washes away small rocks and minerals and sometimes uncovers larger diamonds such as Dr. Pomtree’s. Diamonds have a natural metallic shine and are often easy to see on top of the ground. All it takes is being in the right place at just the right time to find one!” Cox said.

“This unique park is one of our state’s most popular destinations,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “It’s always exciting for one of our guests to find a gem, and the staff is really great at working with them to confirm what they have found and hear each particular story of how they found it.”