NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — We’re only two weeks into July and since the start of the month, more than 70 cars have been stolen in Norfolk.

On Wednesday, 10 On Your Side learned about a new tactic thieves are using to make it more difficult to get caught, and today we learned neighborhoods aren’t the only target.

One Norfolk woman took her car to a local dealership on Military Highway this week to get a tune-up. A few hours later, she says she got a call from the company saying her car was stolen off the lot.

“I thought it was a joke, really,” said Shelly Kralik.

It was a phone call she never thought she’d receive.



“I just didn’t think it would happen, not at a car dealership,” Kralik said.

Her blue 2018 Kia Soul was stolen from the platform in the middle of a tune-up.

“They said the car was still on the diagnostic machine. They said someone must’ve been waiting in their car, they drove through their back gate and one of the guys hopped out, jumped in my car and they took off,” Kralik recalled.

Kralik filed a police report and contacted her insurance.

“I had to get my locks changed because my extra set of house keys were on there,” Kralik explained.

She tells us the car was paid off and she was planning on giving it to her son who is about to get his driver’s license.

“I was just devastated then,” Kralik stated.

The Kia Soul belonged to her late husband Thomas, a Norfolk sheriff’s deputy, who passed away last year.

“It was my husband’s car and then it had personalized license plates on it too,” Kralik said.

The Kia was often found in product review videos on her husband’s YouTube channel. Kralik tells us he took pride in the vehicle and took care of it.

“I mean, I guess, it’s gone,” Kralik stated.

Kralik has been in contact with the dealership to rectify the situation. She asks that you keep an eye out for her car, which is a blue 2018 Kia Soul with license plate BRNXBBR.