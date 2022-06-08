KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A King George County man won a massive $5 million prize with a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket at a Sheetz gas station.

According to the Virginia Lottery, when Dennis Rector discovered he had one the lottery, the first thing he did was call his wife. She simply told him to “get home safely.”

“My hands were shaking!” Rector said.

Rector took home the top prize in the $5,000,000 Ultimate game with the Virginia Lottery. He bought the winning ticket at the Sheetz located at 8206 Kings Highway in King George.

He had the choice of taking the full $5 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $3,201,024 before taxes. Rector chose the cash option.

Sheetz receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The $5,000,000 Ultimate game features prizes ranging from $30 up to $5,000,000, and this is the first top prize claimed in this game, which means two more top prize tickets are unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 2,448,000, according to the Virginia Lottery. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.95.

Mr. Rector said he intends to pay bills and save his winnings for retirement.

Dennis Rector won a massive $5 million prize with a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket at a Sheetz gas station. (Photo: Virginia Lottery)