PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — A murder suspect was arrested in Stuart, Virginia, on Wednesday and accused of killing his mother, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith says that around 3 p.m., deputies were told a woman had possibly been stabbed to death in a home on Staples Avenue.

Deputies responded and found Susan Ackermann Tabor, 67, of Stuart, dead inside of the home.

Andrew Russell Tabor, 41, of Stuart, was taken into custody a short distance from the home. The victim is the mother of the suspect, deputies say.

“Mr. Tabor is in custody at this time, and we will be announcing specific charges shortly,” Smith said.

The investigation is ongoing.