Virginia authorities, first responders mourn fallen officer after deadly Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Law enforcement officers, first responders, and community leaders across the Commonwealth are in mourning after a shooting at a Covington gas station left three people dead on Monday, including a city police officer.
According to Virginia State Police, 42-year-old Toney S. Poulston Jr. of Covington entered a Covington Farm and Fuel along North Alleghany Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14. Poulston then got into a “domestic situation” with a relative working at the store — identified as 64-year-old Randall Lee Paxton of Covington — and ended up shooting him.
Paxton’s wife, also an employee at Covington Farm and Fuel, was inside the store at the time of the incident, but she was not injured.
After being alerted to Poulston’s erratic behavior at the store, members of the Covington Police Department and the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to the scene.
When authorities arrived at the gas station, they saw an armed Poulston leaving the store. Shots were fired, leading to the death of Poulston and a member of the Covington Police Department, who has yet to be identified by Virginia State Police.
The following law enforcement and emergency response agencies around southwest and central Virginia have posted statements on social media following the deadly incident:
- Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Regional Jail: “Our community lost a hero today. Keep our bothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers.”
- Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: “The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office offers its deepest condolences to the family of the Covington Police Officer killed today. Prayers also for the families who also lost a loved one in the senseless act!”
- Bland County Sheriff’s Office: “Please keep the family of the lost officer and the Covington Police Department in your prayers. This fine officer lost his life protecting the community he loved. Rest In Peace brother!”
- Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS: “We mourn the loss of the Covington Police Officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty yesterday. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Officer’s family, the Covington Police Department, and the community.”
- Buena Vista Police Department: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Covington community. #CovingtonStrong“
- Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Chaplains Unit: “Let’s pray for the Covington Police Department and especially for the family of the officer shot and killed yesterday. Lord in your mercy send grace and peace that passes all understanding.”
- Christiansburg Rescue: “Our agency’s thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Covington. Sometimes, we are just at a complete loss for words.”
- Clifton Forge Rescue Squad, Inc.: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the fallen police officer as well as the first responders, and the brothers and sisters in blue and brown!”
- Clifton Forge Volunteer Fire Department: "We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to all public safety officials, family, and friends that have been touched by the tragedy that occurred yesterday in Covington. You all are in our thoughts and prayers."
- Dunlap Volunteer Fire and Rescue: "If you have a moment please say a prayer for our First Responders during this tragic time of the loss of one of our Covington City Police Officers! God Bless his family and work family! Our hearts go out to each and everyone of you! Thank you to our fallen hero who laid his life on the line to serve and protect our community! His memory will always live on through our hearts!"
- Galax Police Department: “The Galax Police Department extends our condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Covington Police Department. Please keep them and the officer’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”
- Giles County Sheriff’s Office: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Covington Police Department and the family of the fallen officer involved in today’s shooting.”
- Grayson County Sheriff’s Office: “The staff of GCSO are saddened to learn about the shooting and death of a Covington Virginia Police Officer this evening. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family, coworkers, and friends of the Covington Police Department.”
- Hillsville Fire Department: “The Hillsville Fire Department is sending our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the family, friends, and The Covington Police Department. #prayersforcovington“
- Independence Police Department: “Prayers for the Covington Police Department and their officers.”
- Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department: “We send our deepest condolences to the Covington Police Department tonight as they mourn the loss of one of their officers. Thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of those lost today.”
- Radford Police Department: “The Radford City Police Department sends our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters in blue at Covington Police Department. Please keep the officers and families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
- Raphine Volunteer Fire Company: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Covington Police Department and to the friends and family of the officer killed yesterday.”
- Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department: “Our deepest condolences go to the City of Covington Police Department who lost an officer yesterday in the line of duty.”
- Roanoke County Police Department: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Covington Police Department and the families of those involved in this tragic incident.”
- Rockbridge Regional Jail: “Lord we come to you this evening on bended knee asking for your divine blessing on the broken hearts of our friends in Covington. Today we stand in disbelief that yet again we must lay a brother to rest and contemplate adding another name on the wall of courage and self sacrifice. Lord help us to understand your will and help guide us through this senseless tragedy. Lord help us to remember that ‘In Valor there is Hope’ and that Hope is found in a relationship with you, our living Savior. We ask now Lord for your special blessings on the communities of Covington, Clifton Forge and Allegheny County and especially the family of the Covington Police Department and all of their loved ones. Please be with them in their time of sorrow and bereavement. In faith we ask, in love we pray. Amen.”
- Rural Retreat Volunteer Emergency Service, Inc.: “Thoughts and prayers to the Covington PD and the family of the officer lost in the line of duty yesterday.”
- Salem Police Department: “The members of the Salem Police Department mourn the lose of the Covington Police Officer and send our thoughts and prayers to the Covington Police Department and the Allegheny Sheriff’s Office over this tragic event.”
- Salem Sheriff’s Office: “We are devastated to hear about the Covington Police Officer that was killed today in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Covington community and everyone affected by this tragedy. Rest easy, Hero.”
- Wythe County Sheriff's Office: "The Wythe County Sheriff's Office would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Covington Police Department. Sending thoughts and prayers"
- Wytheville Police Department: “No call is ever routine, every call the officer has no idea what to expect upon their arrival, domestic disturbances are one of the deadliest calls officers respond to. The Wytheville Police Department sends our condolences to the family, coworkers, and friends of the Covington Police Department for the tragic death of one of their officers yesterday evening.”
The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police (VACP) recommends that all Virginia law enforcement officers shroud their badges in honor of the fallen officer through the day of the funeral services.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared the VACP’s post on Twitter on Tuesday, March 15, adding, “The First Lady and I are devastated by the tragic loss of a Covington Police Officer. This serves as a reminder that law enforcement officers risk their lives every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the fallen officer during this difficult time.”
Meanwhile, Covington Mayor Tom Sibold sent the following statement to WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson on Tuesday morning:
Thank you for your heartfelt condolences. As our community struggles to understand the tragedies of last evening we’ll start the day different. Loss is always hard, but this is something no one expects. Our focus now is first to support and pray for the officer’s family. To support and pray for our city police dept. To do the same for all city staff and the community. We pray for the families of all involved today.TOM SIBOLD, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF COVINGTON
The Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce and Tourism also posted about the incident on Facebook, saying, “As we close this day, please remember the Covington Police officer, family, and friends whose lives are forever changed today. Bless them, pray for them and remember that ‘all gave some and some gave all’. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends and our entire community.”
Monday’s shooting is currently under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Office.
This is a developing story.