UPDATE 6:53 a.m.: Virginia State Police are searching for a tractor-trailer following a hit-and-run that took the life of a VDOT contractor in a Roanoke County work zone early Tuesday morning, leading to hours of detours and delays on I-81 North.

According to police, at approximately 2:38 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, a worker was exiting a piece of construction equipment that was being loaded onto a lowboy trailer at mile marker 142 of I-81 and was hit by a tractor-trailer, which continued north on the interstate.

The worker — identified by authorities as 54-year-old Matthew C. Frazier of Clifton Forge, who was wearing a traffic vest — died at the scene of the incident.

Officials say they are working to identify the tractor-trailer using videos from multiple construction vehicles at the scene of the crash, which is still under investigation.

Crews had closed all northbound lanes at mile marker 142.6 of I-81 and set up a detour following the hit-and-run, but those lanes have since been reopened on the interstate, according to VDOT.

