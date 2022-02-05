UPDATE: Virginia Tech student recovering after surgery, police investigate late-night shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge, 1 person was killed, 4 injured

UPDATE 3:03 p.m.: WFXR News is learning more about the Virginia Tech student who was injured during the shooting.

According to Virginia Tech’s Twitter account, he is out of surgery, recovering and seems to be doing well.

UPDATE 2:42 p.m.: The Vice President of Student Affairs for Virginia Tech released a statement regarding the shooting that killed one person and injured four others.

Frank Sushok, Jr. provided this message to students.

Dear Hokies, I write to you about the troubling situation that occurred in downtown Blacksburg late Friday night. The incident, according to the Blacksburg Police Department, occurred at Melody Hookah Lounge, 109 North Main Street. I understand how disconcerting this news is to hear. I can’t overstate how important it is to take care of yourself and seek support as needed. I’ve listed several important resources below, the full release from the Blacksburg Police follows. The Blacksburg Police Department is investigating this incident, and we will share all new information that is released from them on vt.edu. We can always count on Hokies coming together in difficult moments like this one. Frank Shushok Jr., Vice President for Student Affairs

The university is providing many avenues for students.

Cook Counseling Center: 540-231-6557

Dean of Students Office: 540-231-3787 | Email: dean.students@vt.edu

Hokie Wellness: 540-231-2233 | Email: hokiewellness@vt.edu

Housing and Residence Life: 540-231-6205 | Email: housing@vt.edu

Virginia Tech Police Department: 540-231-6411 x1

UPDATE 11:55 am: Melody Hookah Lounge, the site of the shooting that killed one person and injured four more, released a statement on social media.

In the statement, they mention that, moving forward, they are going to be adding additional precautions for customers.

We are deeply hurt and devastated of what happened Friday night, our condolences go to the families and friends of everyone who were affected. Moving foward we will add more precautions and regulations in place for this types of situations. Melody Hookah Lounge Facebook page

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.: Sen. Mark Warner has released a statement regarding the shooting at the Melody Hookah Lounge in Blacksburg.

“Incredibly saddened to see another act of gun violence in the Commonwealth this week. My heart is with the people of Blacksburg and the entire Virginia Tech community.” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA)

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.: Blacksburg Transit has updated its status saying that they are operating in Blacksburg and Christiansburg on normal route but MSS, TTT and Harding/Hethwood routes are on detours.

UPDATE 8:20 a.m.: North Main Street near Roanoke Street has reopened to traffic in downtown Blacksburg after the overnight shooting at the Melody Hookah Lounge – the site of a shooting where one person was killed and four others were injured.

UPDATE 8:00 a.m.: Blacksburg Transit says service is suspended for the day.

UPDATE 7:00 a.m.: Authorities are asking anyone who may have any information about the shooting to contact the Blacksburg Police Department by calling 540-443-1400 or to remain anonymous, call 540-961-1819 or email ciu@blacksburg.gov.

⁦@WFXRnews⁩ has been at the scene of a shooting in Blacksburg since last night. Check our website to stay up to date on the details pic.twitter.com/JJMWR9Alz1 — Rhian Lowndes (@RhianLowndes) February 5, 2022

UPDATE 6:40 a.m.: Virginia Tech President Tim Sands has released a letter to the campus community regarding the shooting that took place overnight.

In the letter, which can be read below, Sands says that one of the reported four people who were injured was a student at Virginia Tech.

He has expressed his condolences to those affected by the shooting.

Dear members of the Virginia Tech community, Shortly before midnight last night, Blacksburg Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg. The Blacksburg Police Department has released a statement that one person was killed; four others were injured, one of whom was a Virginia Tech student. At this time, the names of the victims have not been released. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured. Events like this are difficult and unsettling to all of us. Please care for yourself and seek assistance if you need it. Campus resources are listed below. Our community is strong, and our strength is derived from our genuine care and concern for one another. Blacksburg Police are leading this ongoing investigation and we are assisting. If you have information about this case, please contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov. We will continue to share the latest information on this incident at vt.edu. Tim Sands,

President

UPDATE 5:34 a.m.: Blacksburg Police are officially calling Friday night’s shooting incident involving multiple people at the Melody Hookah Lounge in Blacksburg a homicide investigation.

According to authorities, five individuals were injured in the shooting, four were transported to local hospitals, and one is dead.

The extent of the injuries of those transported to local hospitals is not known at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE: 3:22 a.m.: Shortly after 3:20 a.m., Virginia Tech posted on their Facebook page that the ‘secure in place’ has ended but to avoid downtown.

Blacksburg Police remain on scene as this remains an ongoing investigation.

UPDATE 2:02 a.m.: According to Blacksburg Police, officers responded at approximately 11:53 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, to a report of shots fired at the Melody Hookah Lounge located at 109 N Main St in downtown Blacksburg.

Authorities say multiple individuals were transported from the scene to local hospitals.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene, assisting in the area and following up on leads.

“We were downtown tonight at Top Of The Stairs when we got the first alert that there were shots heard at the 7-Eleven here. We contemplated whether we should stay or go, but we figured it was probably safest for us to stay at the bar until we heard more,” said Virginia Tech student Ella Moore. “The rumor on the street, that I heard at least, was that someone was shot outside of the hookah bar. I’m not exactly sure on what the details are, but we just gathered everyone, stayed together, and then we all walked home together as a group.”

Virginia Tech student Gutherie Martin and his friend also heard that the shooting happened at the hookah lounge.

“I haven’t heard much tonight. I just heard there’s a shooting at the hookah lounge. We were listening to the police scanner and decided to come check out the situation and see what was going on,” said Martin.

David Probsd, Martin’s friend, described what it was like when they first heard about the shooting.

“You get a little scared and then we locked the door. And we told Ray, our roommate, we advised him not to go walk the dog. We heard a lot of sirens and stuff, too,” said Probsd.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819. You can also contact Blacksburg Police by email with information at ciu@blacksburg.gov.

UPDATE 1:14 a.m.: According to a recent post on Facebook at around 1 a.m., Virginia Tech says, “Continue to secure in place. Emergency personnel on scene. Call 911 for help.”

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Shortly before midnight, Virginia Tech tweeted reports of shots fired at West Roanoke Street and Draper Road SW in Blacksburg.

VT Alerts later tweeted “continue to secure in place.”

Virginia Tech also posted on Facebook warning of a person with a gun reported near West Roanoke Street and Draper Road. The post also advises to “stay inside” and to “secure doors”.

Emergency personnel are on the scene.

