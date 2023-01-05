UPDATE: 1/5 11:17 A.M.: The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2.

Police say they have not confirmed if it is the same two men.

—

UPDATE 1/4 5:22 P.M.: The Virginia Conservation Police have expanded their search area to look for two missing men who went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2.

—

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Mountain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook.

First Sergeant Tim Dooley told WFXR says their agency received a call that two men went overboard around 3:50 p.m. and might still be in the water.

Dooley says the boat was recovered, but they are still looking for the missing pair. He adds efforts shifted from a rescue to recovery.

Details about the incident are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. WFXR‘s Amanda Lee is on the scene and will contribute to this story.