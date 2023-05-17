DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Three Roads Brewing Company has something brand new fermenting and it’s not another brand, style, limited release, or flagship flavor for their 2023 Beer Release Calendar. They made the announcement they’ll be expanding into Danville after acquiring Ballad Brewing.

“We are committed to being the leading brewery in Southside Virginia, and the addition of Ballad helps us achieve that goal. This is a beautiful part of the country with strong communities,” said Chris Sadler, co-founder of Three Roads Brewing Company. “The Ballad Brewing brand is a big part of Danville and will continue to thrive as a part of the Three Roads Brewing family.”

The addition of Ballad Brewing will complement Three Roads with a third taproom and an additional 2,000 barrels which will “double” their production capacity. Three Roads currently has taprooms in Lynchburg and Farmville.

“When we set out to open Ballad,” said Ballad Brewing co-founder, Ross Fickenscher. “We wanted it to be a community center for the River District and Danville as a whole. The taproom has done just that. We could not be more proud of the team that has worked tirelessly over the last six years to bring the vision to life.”

Three Roads Brewing said they’ll continue to maintain the Ballad brand, beer catalog, and taproom located on the River District and that both brands will now be distributed throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

“This town has a ton of history,” added Ballad Brewing co-founder Garret Shifflett. “Ballad not only paid tribute to that history but helped to build on it. There is a real sense of pride that surrounds Ballad, and that’s due to the hard work and creativity of the team. I’m excited that Three Roads will continue what we started at Ballad Brewing – continuing to operate under the same brand with a commitment to give Danville, even more, to be proud of.”

To learn more, you can visit their websites 3RoadsBrewing.com or BalladBrewing.com.