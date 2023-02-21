RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — In wake of the one year since the anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine — headquartered in Lviv, Ukraine — will be performing at Radford University on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Bondurant Auditorium in Preston Hall. Tickets are on sale for the following prices:

General Public- $15

Children- $7.50

Radford University student tickets are free with Radford student ID

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine was established on September 27, 1902, and has traveled to multiple countries around the world. The lead conductor Theodor Kuchar has worked and recorded with notable artists as well.

For more information or for ticket purchases, visit here, the Hulburt Hall Information Desk, or call 540-831-5420.