UPDATED 11:26 A.M. ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police are investigating after a single non-commercial aircraft crashed at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on July 21.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on the runway. There were no serious injuries reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

Currently, all runways and taxi lanes have been reopened.

(Dustin Hennessey/WFXR News)

