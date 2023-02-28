UPDATE: 1:43 P.M. CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police reports that search crews have now located the aircraft that went missing after taking off from the Hillsville-Twin County Airport on February 27th.

Around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28th, search crews responded to a wooded area near the 600 block of Little Bit Rd. near Hillsville and confirmed the wreckage of a privately owned Cessna 150.

The plane’s pilot and single passenger are both reported to have perished in the crash. State police are working to notify the family.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation and the FAA and the NTSB have been notified. WFXR News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.

–

10:52 A.M. CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police have reported that search efforts are underway for a small plane that departed from the Hillsville-Twin County Airport on February 27th and never reached its destination.

What is currently known, is that the small, privately owned plane left the Hillsville-Twin County Airport in Virginia Monday afternoon and is overdue for its arrival at the Burlington Alamance Regional Aircraft in North Carolina.

Mobile search operations began around the Carroll County and Patrick Count line Monday evening and resumed by air and on the ground Tuesday morning at daybreak in what is described as “very remote terrain.”

