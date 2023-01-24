PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosted its grand opening and ribbon-cutting Monday morning. Watch it live in the player above.

The ceremony began around mid-morning with a special performance from Norfolk State University’s “Spartan Legion” Marching Band.

The ceremony also featured remarks from the casino’s General Manager, Roy Corby, Mayor Shannon Glover, the Director of Portsmouth Economic Development, Brian Donahue, Executive Director of Virginia Lottery, Kelly T. Gee and Chief Executive Officer of the casino and Rush Street Gaming, Tim Drehkoff.

All restaurants and amenities are now open, including BetRivers Sportsbook, Admiral’s Steak & Seafood, Crossings Cafe, Mian, Slice Pizzeria, and Starbucks; virtual entertainment with The Sound Bar and Topgolf Swing Suite.

Later this year, Yard House will be added, which will feature the world’s largest selection of draft beer.