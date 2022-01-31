Police identify man who died, man facing murder charge after Sunday shooting in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police have released the identity of the man who died after a northwest Roanoke shooting Sunday evening, as well as the identity of the man facing charges in connection with that shooting and multiple other crimes that took place in southwest Virginia and North Carolina.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, word came in from the city’s E-911 Center at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23 about a person with a gunshot wound inside of a business in the 500 block of 8th Street NW.

When police arrived at the scene, they say they found a critically-injured man, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. This homicide victim has since been identified as 33-year-old Tyiray L. Anderson of Roanoke.

While officers were on scene, a vehicle reportedly parked about a block away from the scene started shooting in the officers’ direction before driving away. None of the officers were injured in this incident.

Later that night, at approximately 9 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Hershberger Road NW. Responding officers found a woman inside of a business in the area with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury, so she was brought to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The department says the preliminary investigation indicates the male subject approached the woman while she was outside of the business, shot at her, stole her personal items, and left the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, authorities say they determined the same offender was involved in both incidents from Sunday night.

Police say a warrant for second-degree murder was obtained that night for the arrest of 21-year-old Eric D. Swain Jr. of Roanoke.

Swain is also believed to be responsible for more crimes, all occurring Sunday night, in two other localities.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says Swain reportedly robbed Dodge’s Store at 5643 Virginia Avenue in Bassett around 10 p.m. on Sunday,

Officials say Swain entered the store, placed a food order, pointed a firearm at the clerk, took the food, and left the scene. He has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with this incident.

According to authorities, Swain was located by law enforcement in Greensboro, N.C. and was taken into custody on unrelated violent felony charges occurring in that jurisdiction.

Then, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, officials say a sergeant — who has been with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years — was moving Swain from one location in the Guilford County Jail to another.

Swain allegedly grabbed the sergeant’s taser from his waist and shot it at the sergeant. The sergeant went to the hospital to get the prongs removed, but he is reportedly alright.

Even though Swain is set to be extradited to Virginia to face the outstanding charges in Henry County and Roanoke, he remains in custody in North Carolina at this time, authorities say.

As of Friday, Jan. 28, the Roanoke Police Department says Sunday’s shootings are still part of an active investigation.