RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Images show heavy storm damage as multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches cover central Virginia, including damaged property and trees in Bedford County.

Screenshot of video of storm damage in Bedford County from WSET

A severe thunderstorm caused 60 mph wind gusts near South Boston at 9:24 a.m., also impacting Halifax, Keysville, Charlotte Court House and more areas.

The risk of severe storms in central Virginia is expected to be between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., with metro Richmond likely to see thunderstorms around noon.

You can send any photos or videos of storm damage in your area to news@wric.com or to the 8News Facebook page.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.