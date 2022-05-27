RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Images show heavy storm damage as multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches cover central Virginia, including damaged property and trees in Bedford County.
A severe thunderstorm caused 60 mph wind gusts near South Boston at 9:24 a.m., also impacting Halifax, Keysville, Charlotte Court House and more areas.
The risk of severe storms in central Virginia is expected to be between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., with metro Richmond likely to see thunderstorms around noon.
You can send any photos or videos of storm damage in your area to news@wric.com or to the 8News Facebook page.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.