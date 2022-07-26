UPDATE 2:59 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department released new details about how a missing autistic boy was found hours after he disappeared from his home.

According to police, a call came into the department just before 1 p.m. from a woman who said she had found 13-year-old Bobby Curry.

The department says the woman had picked Curry up and was going to drive him home, but he wouldn’t tell her where he lived, so she brought him to her home. However, when she saw the alert issued by Virginia State Police, she called police.

Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the northern part of Roanoke County, about “nine air miles” away from his home; found the boy unharmed; and brought him to his guardians, officials say.

Police say Curry had left home without permission, so he was hesitant to go back because he was worried he would be in trouble. In addition, the boy reportedly had family in Henry County

According to authorities, there are no charges pending in connection with Curry’s disappearance.

UPDATE 1:22 p.m.: Roanoke Fire-EMS says 13-year-old Bobby Curry, an autistic boy who went missing overnight, has been found safe.

The Roanoke Police Department will still host another news conference about Curry's disappearance at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

UPDATE 12:53 p.m.: Virginia State Police has issued a “missing person with autism” alert for 13-year-old Bobby Marshall Curry, who disappeared overnight from his home in northwest Roanoke and is considered endangered.

Authorities say Curry was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 wearing a t-shirt, green and black pajama pants, and multi-colored Crocs. He was spotted on camera walking in the 100 block of Cherryhill Road NW.

According to police, Curry may be heading toward Henry County.

If you see Curry or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2411.

The Roanoke Police Department is set to host another news conference about Curry's disappearance at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke police and first responders are asking for the community’s help to track down an autistic boy who disappeared overnight and is now considered an endangered missing child.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, 13-year-old Bobby Marshall Curry was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Frances Drive NW around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, but he was not reported missing until 7 a.m. when his guardians went to check on him and discovered his room was empty.

Authorities say they believe he left the house on foot without the family or guardians’ knowledge.

“Bobby is autistic, and due to his age, we would like to get him home as soon as possible,” Roanoke Fire-EMS said in a statement about the boy’s disappearance.

Officials describe Curry as being between 4-feet 10-inches tall and 5-feet tall and weighing 62 to 65 pounds.

Police say that is autistic, but he is high-functioning and verbal, which means there are still some concerns about his ability to communicate with people. If you do see him, you can approach him calmly if you feel comfortable doing so, but do not start yelling or running.

According to authorities, Curry has been a member of the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office’s Project Lifesaver since mid-January. However, the boy cut off his tracking band and left it in his home.

In addition to Roanoke Police, Roanoke Fire-EMS, and the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office, officials tell WFXR News that members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, the FBI, and the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department are helping with the search, with at least 60 emergency services personnel on the way to assist.

If you have seen Curry or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

