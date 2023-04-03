DANVILLE, Va. (WNCN) — A full-service $650 million casino resort that will open just 60 miles from the Triangle is looking to hire 1,300 people.

The groundbreaking for the new Caesars Virginia casino in Danville was held last summer.

The casino resort will include a 500-room hotel, a state-of-the-art casino floor, Caesars Sportsbook, World Series of Poker Room, a new restaurant and entertainment offerings.

Casino officials said the gaming floor will include more than 1,300 slots and 85 live table games.

In addition, there will be a full-service spa, a pool, bars and restaurants, a 2,500-seat entertainment theater and a 40,000 square foot of meeting and convention space.

The casino — about a mile from the North Carolina border — plans to open a temporary gaming area over the summer and needs to hire 400 workers for that, CBS affiliate WFMY reports.

Once the entire project is complete in 2024, there will be about 1,300 new jobs, according to the TV station.

The resort will be built at 1100 West Main Street in Danville, Virginia, which is 57 miles from Durham and 80 miles from Raleigh.

— WFXR-TV contributed to this report