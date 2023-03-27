PATRICK COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Human remains were found in Patrick County near the North Carolina border last weekend by teenagers on an ATV, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said human remains were found Saturday afternoon in a creek near the North Carolina border in the Dry Pond area of Patrick County.

Smith said his office got a call from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. Stokes County deputies said they had been called about a body being found by teenagers riding an ATV.

The NC deputies realized that the body was actually in Virginia, so they called Patrick County officials.

Patrick County officials and state police officers responded and found, according to satellite mapping, that the body was 169 yards inside of Virginia.

The remains were recovered and have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.

The sheriff did not say when he would have results to identify the body.