UPDATE 11:46 a.m. (8/17/22): Police are asking for the community’s help to track down two teenagers — including one believed to be armed and dangerous — who are facing charges in connection with the death of a Danville man Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they say they found a man — identified as 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy — with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Authorities tell WFXR News that the investigation led to charges against the following two Danville teenagers in connection with the incident that led to Duffy’s death:

19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon

A 14-year-old boy — whose identity is being withheld due to his age — is wanted for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Officials say they believe Oliver was still in possession of a firearm when he left the scene, so he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Residents of the Halifax Street community and surrounding areas who may have any video surveillance cameras are still being asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any of the platforms listed below.

If you live in area around Halifax Street community and have any video surveillance cameras, if you know anything about Oliver’s whereabouts, or if you know anything about Tuesday’s shooting, you are asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any of the following channels:

Call patrol at 434-799-6510

Call investigations at 434-799-6508

Call 911

Call Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000

Approach any officer you see

Send a message through the department’s social media,

Email crimetips@danvilleva.gov,

Use the crime tips app CARE

In response to this homicide, police say they plan to hold a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) Walk in the 300 block of Halifax Street at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

“The goal of these walks is to express to the community the police department cares about their well-being. We strive to be problem solvers in the city of Danville. We conduct these walks, not to discover more information on the investigation, but to check in on our residents,” the Danville Police Department said in a statement. “During the walk, if we see an individual who needs counseling or any additional resource or service, we will connect them with the proper organization. Additionally, this walk allows police officers to provide the neighbors with accurate facts on the incident. The DPD feels these walks make neighbors feel safe, validated, and heard.”

Authorities tell WFXR News that they schedule these walks each time there is a major occurrence in the River City.

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department launched a homicide investigation on Tuesday following a shooting along Halifax Street.

According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street at approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, but the department says he was pronounced “non-viable” by first responders.

Officials tell WFXR News they are working to confirm the victim’s identity and notify his next of kin.

Danville authorities announced shortly before 7:30 p.m. that officers, investigators, and crime scene technicians were at the scene to conduct a full-scale investigation.

As of this writing, police have not released any suspect information.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward, according to officials.