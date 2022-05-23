UPDATE 9:44 a.m.: Several days after an infant died in Bedford County, authorities announced that the baby’s father has been taken into custody for multiple charges, including murder.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 2700 block of Saunders Road on Tuesday in connection with a 2-month-old who was not breathing. Despite the efforts of the deputies and first responders, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday morning, Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller announced that 20-year-old Jordan Cody Scheffler of Vinton, was arrested for one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony child neglect.

Officials say Jordan Cody Scheffler was arrested on May 19, 2022 in connection with his baby’s death in Bedford County. (Photo courtesy: Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority)

According to officials, Scheffler is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Amherst County, but he his court appearance was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

“The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Bedford County Child Protective Services, as well as Bedford County Fire/Rescue for their assistance during this tragic incident,” Miller said. “We would like to also extend our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to all the family members dealing with this tragic loss.”

As of this writing, authorities tell WFXR News the investigation into the baby’s death is still ongoing.

You can watch Friday morning’s full press conference below:

—

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday morning, Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller plans to share additional details about a baby who died earlier this week.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of Saunders Road on Tuesday, May 17 in connection with an unresponsive 2-month-old. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office — who is working with the medical examiner’s office to review the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death — plans to hold a news conference about the investigation at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20. You can watch this briefing live here on WFXRtv.com, on the WFXR News Facebook page, or on the WFXR News app.

This is a developing story.