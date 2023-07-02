NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WGHP) — A man is dead as a result of a fatal motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service.

At around 12:57 p.m. on Saturday, a single motorcycle crash was reported near milepost 74 south of James River.

Park rangers and area first responders found Christopher Bryan Graves, 35 years old, of Amherst, Virginia, dead at the scene as a result of injuries related to the crash.

Investigators say that Graves left the roadway on a sharp curve, came off his motorcycle and hit his head on a large nearby rock. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

There is no further information available at this time.