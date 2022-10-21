HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Another man is facing charges after two young children were abducted from a Hampton Walmart on Sunday.

Michael Hamilton joins Timothy Truitt and Amelia Hamilton in the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The children were found safe, but the conditions they were dealing with, in what appeared to be a cross-country abduction, are disturbing.

Court documents reveal Michael Hamilton told deputies his girlfriend bought him a plane ticket to fly from Washington to Virginia to bring his daughter, Amelia, and the two kids back to their home on the West Coast.

He told deputies he got to Virginia on October 15 and rented a car. Documents also reveal he stayed in a hotel with Amelia and Truitt on October 16.

Michael told deputies he created a plan with Truitt and Amelia to deceive the children’s guardian.

They met the guardian and the children at Walmart, saying Michael was planning to buy the kids some clothes, then when the guardian was distracted looking at clothes, Truitt and Michael took the two kids out of Walmart, as seen in surveillance photos.

Photos obtained from video surveillance. (Photo provided by Hampton PD) Photos obtained from video surveillance. (Photo provided by Hampton PD)

Michael told deputies the ultimate goal was to take the kids to Washington so Amelia could get custody of the kids there after going through a treatment program.

Court documents say a Burleigh County, North Dakota deputy recognized the Red Kia with Virginia plates from the Amber Alert and pulled them over on I-94 near Bismarck.

They say when they pulled the car over Truitt was sitting in the backseat with the two kids, and tried to cover himself up with a child’s blanket. They say he also gave deputies a fake name.

Documents also say the car smelled like urine, and deputies observed “a soaked car seat” and “pooling under the actual car seat,” showing the two kids hadn’t been changed in awhile.

Social Services took the kids to a Bismarck hospital to be checked out, and court documents say the two kids’ diapers were completely filled with urine and fecal matter when they got there.

The kids are currently in state custody.

Truitt and Amelia are facing child neglect charges out of North Dakota.

Court documents show deputies also found meth in the car, along with a pipe and other pills.

Amelia and Michael are both facing possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges.

Truitt is also facing an additional charge for lying to deputies about his name.

Michael is facing an additional charge as well for hindering with the investigation. They say he knowingly provided money and transportation to Timothy Truitt, while knowing Truitt was charged with abduction in Virginia.

Michael and Amelia aren’t facing any charges out of Virginia as of yet. Hampton Police say they are still working the case.

All three are due back in court in Burleigh County, North Dakota in November.