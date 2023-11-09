HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of killing his 4-year-old son Codi Bigsby confessed to burying his son’s body, Hampton Roads Regional Jail officers testified in court Wednesday.

The body of Codi, who was first reported missing in January 2022, has never been found despite numerous searches. Cory Bigsby faces charges of murder and concealment of a dead body in the case, along with numerous other charges related to reportedly leaving his young children home alone.

The first HRRJ officer testified during Wednesday’s hearing that Bigsby asked him to write a confession letter around 1:30a.m. Aug. 3, 2022.

The letter writes: “Found my son unresponsive tried to [give] CPR, could not revive him. Tried several times. I beg God to save him. I decided to walk outside and spoke with God. Back to house, check on my son to see if he was breathing and tried along [time] to realize he was not coming back. I put [him in a] trash bag put [him] in [my] car [which] sat for 3 days.”

The letter adds a location where Bigsby buried his son in Maryland. The officer testified he asked Bigsby to sign the letter, then called his supervisor.

The same day, the nightshift supervisor said the officer was distraught and crying. The officer admitting, ” I had to leave the building to gather myself… you think you’ve seen it all after 20 years in the military. This moved me to a different mental state.” On the stand, the supervisor said she turned on her body camera, then asked to open Bigsby’s cell, where she asked him to write his own confession.

In this letter, Bigsby allegedly writes: “I Cory J. Bigsby SR., am confessing that on January 30th, 2022 [I] stepped outside of my apartment… to get some items out of my car to wash clothes and when I returned, I found my son Codi Josiah Bigsby laying at the bottom of the steps unresponsive. He must have fallen. I then tried to revive him by administering CPR several times over and over until I couldn’t anymore. Then I prayed. I step[ped] outside for a few minutes and talked to God as I prayed, I asked God to allow my son a second chance. Then I administered CPR again but got [no] response so I panicked [sp.] and prayed. After that I placed him into a trash bag, and I placed him into the back of my truck. On the 21st of January around 3:30am I took him to Garrett A. Morgan Blvd and placed him into a resptacle [sp.] bend. After I realized it was a trash can took him out and put him into a hole I dug beside a tree inside the treeline. He has tape around his ankles and wrist, a cowboy rug under him, beats headphones in his ears. I then ate and placed his bike and some trash after I ate, at the scene.”

A lieutenant colonel with the Hampton Roads Regional Jail testified that Bigsby was placed on suicide watch the following day, Aug. 4, 2022. Around the same time, the lieutenant colonel said Bigsby was not eating and started to lose weight. On July 29, 2022, he arranged for Bigsby to have a meal with his family, saying “our job is to care in custody.” He said Bigsby’s family agreed to a Hardee’s luncheon for Aug. 5, 2022. The lieutenant colonel added that it was not under the assumption to get a confession since the planning for the meal was days before.

A third HRRJ officer took the stand, described writings found in Bigsby’s cell around December 2022, which outlines a much different picture.

A notebook page said “on 18 June 2021” Cory beat his son Codi until he went into cardiac arrest. Then Cory allegedly writes some very disturbing things with Codi’s body before burying him.

The defense attorneys, Curtis Brown, and Amina Matheny-Willard, are skeptical of the confession letters and writings. Matheny-Willard believes Hampton Police detectives mishandled Bigsby during the initial interview by ignoring his request for an attorney and suggesting Codi “fell.” She adds Bigsby was placed on suicide watch several times and put in isolation while in jail. Bigsby’s aunt, Jeanette Hinnant, testified her letters to Bigsby were unopened and returned to her.

In court, the Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said that “today is a day of reckoning, and today is the day of truth.” He said the Commonwealth’s office has been quiet and presenting evidence in the courtroom, while the defense is trying this case in the “public.”

Bell called the suppression motion a “fishing expedition,” in which the defense called “witness after witness,” such as former Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot, Hampton Roads Regional Jail Superintendent Jeff Vergakis, and several other law enforcement officers.

Bell told the judge that “I have never seen anything like this,” referring to the defense presenting “irrelevant” or “impeachable” line of questioning. He asks the judge to “hold their feet to the fire. … It is not fair to the citizens or the Commonwealth.”

Thursday, the judge will issue a final ruling on whether the jail confessions will be allowed during the trial.

Earlier in the Day

The judge ruled Wednesday that another one of Bigsby’s children, a 6-year-old, can testify via video at trial.

The judge said the child will “suffer severe emotional trauma if he must testify in the court room with his father.” This decision was made after hearing from a child trauma expert with Transitions Family Violence services, a domestic violence shelter in Hampton. The 6-year-old met with the specialist in October 2023, when the child expressed “scared, worried and overwhelmed” feelings to the counselor. The defense requested a motion to have the child testify in person in front of his father and the court.

Another revelation in court — the child and his siblings are now living with their mother.

The trial date is set for March 4-8, 2024.

