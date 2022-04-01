PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has continued its annual April 1 tradition by introducing the newly-hired Deputy Stan Lee, who will enforce the “litterbug law” and serve as the core member of the “Super Secret Squirrel Investigations Division.”

You can read the full post from the sheriff’s office on Friday, April 1 below:

Beginning today, a recent bill that was sponsored by Congressmen Marty Huggins becomes law. This law was recently argued in court by attorney Benjamin Matlock and ruled constitutional by the Honorable Judge Judith Sheindlin. The law provides that DNA which was collected from individuals who were tested for all of the known variants of Covid 19, will be compiled into a nationwide database that is to be accessible to various law enforcement agencies, including Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Thanks in part to a case study on the viability of micro evidentiary collection that was done by Sheriff Woody Pride of Pixar County, we have decided to initiate a litter collection program. This will be done by collecting litter wherever it is found and processing it for DNA to be compared against the newly available National DNA Database. Once a match is identified, the offender will be charged under the Code of Virginia that specifically applies to this offense, which is India Delta 10 Tango, also known as the “litterbug law.” As such, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce our recent hiring of Deputy Stan Lee, who will be the core of our Super Secret Squirrel Investigations Division. Stan is trained in the latest litter detection and observation techniques and will be on patrol seeking out those who wish to disparage our beautiful county by not adhering to common courtesy laws. Stan is a multi role deputy who will also be on the lookout for those who are running with scissors, those who enter the water prior to 30 minutes after eating, and those individuals who are stepping on cracks. Those who are found to be stepping on cracks will have to provide proof that their mother’s back is in fact not broken, or even sore. So please help us welcome Deputy Stan Lee of the Super Secret Squirrel Investigations Division of PCSO. We are proud to have him serving the citizens of Pulaski County and we hope that you too will take a stand with Stan Lee against littering. Call your mom.





(Photos courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

As of this writing, Friday’s Facebook post has already received 110 comments and nearly 200 shares.

While Pulaski County authorities already have a reputation for making their Facebook posts entertaining — even the ones about shoplifters — they go all out on April Fool’s Day, as seen in past years:

In 2019, the sheriff’s office declared it would become the first law enforcement agency in the region to participate in the “G.O.A.T.S” (“Get Out And Try Smiling”) program, which originated in Kentucky. “Since baby goats are super cute, it’s nearly impossible to be stressed or upset when one is around,” the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on April 1, 2019. “Starting immediately, each PCSO deputy will be issued a therapeutic goat to help them deal with high stress situations. These goats will stay right by the deputy’s side throughout their shift so that they will be constantly available should the need arise for anyone to be comforted.”

In 2020, the sheriff’s office announced it would attract recruits by joining the “CAFFLET” (“Casual Fridays for Law Enforcement”) program that was pioneered in Texas. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office’s post from April 1, 2020, “As long as no deputy goes commando while wearing a kilt, they will be allowed to construct their own uniform each Friday. All we ask of our citizens is that if you see any of our deputies taking part in CAFFLET, please offer them a sincere compliment on their outfit of choice because deputies have feelings too.”

In 2021, the sheriff’s office declared a peculiar policy change on Facebook, this time involving the use of self-driving, electric smart cars to test the effectiveness of kinder, gentler policing. “The models we have obtained will be used for many different purposes. One model will be used to pick up wanted criminals by going to their last known address and playing a pre recorded message over loudspeakers that will encourage all wanted persons inside the residence to come out. Then, all wanted persons on scene will be allowed to enter their information into a self service onboard kiosk access (SSOKA) to verify their warrants and then be taken to the regional jail in the smart car,” the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office wrote on April 1, 2021. “The other model smart car we have purchased will be used for crimes such as excessive rascalism or mean mugging. This model will arrive on scene of an incident and allow all involved parties to enter their information along with their side of the story into the self service onboard kiosk access (SSOKA).”

