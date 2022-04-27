LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Another Jane Doe has stepped forward and filed a lawsuit against Liberty University and a student along with Oasis 2000, Blue 2000, and Langley Properties on Wednesday.

In the lawsuit, Doe stated that she was reportedly raped and sexually assaulted by a Liberty student at an off-campus apartment complex, The Oasis, on April 27, 2021. This incident happened during a party at the complex, according to documents.

The suit went on to say that Doe informed the university about the incident but “services or reasonable accommodations required under Title IX” were not provided by the university.

The suit brought up how the university failed to investigate the matter.

The officer suggested that Plaintiff speak with Liberty’s Title IX office, but that “nothing is going to be done about this” and that “the office isn’t great.” The officer informed Plaintiff that the LUPD would not investigate the matter as it was outside their jurisdiction. THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA

Doe says that Liberty punished her for being at the party where she was assaulted with community service hours and demerits.

Doe also stated in the document that this incident caused her academic standing to suffer, “she was ostracized from the university community, accused by the administration of violating the “Liberty Way”, lived in regular fear of encountering her assailant on and around campus, and dealt with daily mental, emotional, and psychological trauma.”

The lawsuit outlined the following 13 claims against Liberty University and the defendants:

Count 1: Deliberate indifference in violation of Title IX

Count 2: Retaliation in violation of Title IX

Count 3: Sex-based harassment and creation of a hostile environment in violation of Title IX

Count 4: Discrimination in violation of 504 of the rehabilitation act of 1973, 29 U.S.C. 794

Count 5: Retaliation in violation of 504 of the rehabilitation act of 1973, 29 U.S.C. 794

Count 6: Negligence (against Liberty University)

Count 7: Intentional inflection of emotional distress

Count 8: Negligence (against Oasis 2000, Blue 2000 and Langley Properites)

Count 9: False imprisonment

Count 10: Assault

Count 11: Battery

Count 12: Stalking

Count 13: Intentional inflection of emotional distress

According to the suit, Doe is seeking a trial and compensation for damages. This makes at least two dozen women who have come forward with allegations that Liberty didn’t take action during these claimed incidents.

Read the full lawsuit above.

WFXR News has reached out to Liberty University for comment on the lawsuit. A spokesman for the university says, “The university has not reviewed the lawsuit and therefore declines to make a specific, public comment on the suit at this time. Liberty University will certainly address those claims in court.”

This is a developing story.