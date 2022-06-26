UPDATE 5:34 p.m.: Officials released new information about the shooting that happened during a party in Pittsylvania County Sunday morning.

Officials say that one person has died and two others remain in the hospital. During the press conference, they released the name of the man who died as 20-year-old Jerome Jaheim White. His body has been transferred to the Roanoke medical examiner.

They are now investigating this as a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made. Officials believe there could have been multiple people connected with this shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting you are asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7800. You can also call the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers.

—

UPDATE 4:14 p.m.: Law officials are holding a press conference in Chatam on Sunday to provide an update on the shooting that happened during a large gathering in Pittsylvania County.

WFXR News will stream the conference set for 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 on WFXRtv.com, the WFXR News Facebook page, and the WFXR News app.

—

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Eight people suffer injuries from a shooting at a large party/gathering overnight, according to Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call about a shooting at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 26 at 1220 Kerns Church Road that left two people in critical condition. According to the sheriff’s office, six other people have non-life-threatening injuries.

WFXR News learned that there were more than 100 people who attended the party or gathering when the shooting happened.

Law enforcement from Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, and the Danville Police Department are investigating the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7800.