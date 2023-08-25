PATRICK COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are awaiting extradition back to North Carolina after a chase that ended in Virginia.

According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested Ismael Valle Maysonet, 35, and Alexis Danielle Collins, 24, both from Mount Airy.

The sheriff’s office says that around noon on Monday, Surry County deputies told Patrick County that they were pursuing a vehicle down Route 103. Surry County abandoned the chase when they crossed the state line and a short while later, a Patrick County deputy spotted the suspect vehicle and chased it down a road and onto a logging road.

Maysonet and Collins surrendered without incident.

Surry County deputies said that the chase started when a deputy saw Maysonet running from the Probation and Parole Office in Mount Airy while wearing handcuffs, getting into a car driven by Collins.

Collins was charged by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor eluding law enforcement and driving on a revoked license. In Surry County, she is charged with felony eluding law enforcement, reckless driving and has additional pending charges.

Maysonet is being held on a “fugitive of justice” warrant.

Neither of them were given a bond and are awaiting extradition to North Carolina.