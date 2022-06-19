BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service.

At around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Blue Ridge Parkway Dispatch got a report about a single motor vehicle collision near Milepost 77.

National Park Service law enforcement rangers as well as Bedford County EMS arrived and found Ui Kyung Kim, 42, dead at the scene from his injuries.

A witness who saw the collision said that Kim was driving southbound on his motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he came around a curve too fast, crossed the center line, and drove off the roadway onto the northbound side.

No further information is available at this time.