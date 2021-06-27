Virginia woman buys $10 scratch-off in Mount Airy, wins $1 million prize

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Julia Dowell, of Cana, Virginia, bought a $10 ticket in Mount Airy and won a $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Dowell bought her $1,000,000 Bankroll ticket at the Speedway on Rockford Street in Mount Airy.

She had the choice of taking the $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

Dowell chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after required federal and state tax withholdings.