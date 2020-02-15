Virginia teen accused of killing his mother, 6-year-old brother on Valentine’s day arrested in NC

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — Officials arrested 17-year-old Levi Norwood in NC, WRC reports.

He is accused of killing his mother, 34-year-old Jennifer Norwood, and 6-year-old brother Wyatt Norwood on Valentine’s day.

Norwood also reportedly shot his father, 37 -year-old Joshua Norwood.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting Friday night around 6 p.m. in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road in Midland, Virginia.

When they arrived a victim of the shooting told officers his son, Levianthan ‘Levi’ Henry Norwood, had shot his wife and 6-year-old child.

Authorities in Virginia say he was wanted on two counts of murder and that he reportedly stole a 2007 red Toyota Camry that has been found.

If you have any information, you can contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 347-3300.