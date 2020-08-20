Virginia Tech places seven students on ‘interim suspension’ for off-campus incidents regarding COVID-19

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia Tech’s Dean of Students, Byron Hughes penned a memo on Thursday reaffirming their commitment to keeping the Virginia Tech community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the memo, which is below, Hughes mentioned that it’s up to everyone to do their part to keep everyone safe which includes wearing a mask, practicing proper social distancing, and not gathering in large groups.

“These expectations are consistent with the governor’s continued restrictions on gathering sizes,” reads a portion of the memo. “They reflect the imperative that we must adhere to public health guidelines and protect those around us, particularly the most vulnerable. Should the Dean of Students Office, the Virginia Tech Police Department, or the Blacksburg Police Department need to respond to concerns about noise violations or disruptive parties, a referral will be made to the Office of Student Conduct for their follow-up. Recent off-campus incidents that have occurred over the past week have resulted in seven students being placed on interim suspension.”

A copy of the memo is below:

Posted: Aug. 20, 2020 To: Hokie Nation From: Dean of Students Byron Hughes Virginia Tech remains steadfast in its commitment to expect all members of our community to follow all public health guidelines issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each and every one of us must do our part. In its simplest terms, it means always wear a mask. It means keep your physical distance to others and do not gather in large groups. These are not only life-saving ideas, they are current behavioral requirements all students are required to follow. These expectations are consistent with the governor’s continued restrictions on gathering sizes. They reflect the imperative that we must adhere to public health guidelines and protect those around us, particularly the most vulnerable. Should the Dean of Students Office, the Virginia Tech Police Department, or the Blacksburg Police Department need to respond to concerns about noise violations or disruptive parties, a referral will be made to the Office of Student Conduct for their follow-up. Recent off-campus incidents that have occurred over the past week have resulted in seven students being placed on interim suspension. Consistent with the Code of Student Conduct, we expect all students to take personal responsibility in helping to keep the public safe. In his letter to all students July 21, Vice President for Student Affairs Frank Shushok reminded us all that COVID-19 is deadly serious and that any one of us could transmit this potentially life-altering or even life-ending virus to someone else. As classes begin Monday, we must be unrelenting and uncompromising in our commitment to public health. This includes you. We will succeed together — or we will fail together.

Latest Stories