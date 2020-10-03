Virginia Tech leads Duke 10-7 at the half in Durham, North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech, playing without 4 starters on defense and Defensive Coordinator Justin Hamilton, leads the Duke Blue Devils 10-7 at the half.

The Hokies are playing the game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Tech scored their points on a TD pass from Braxton Burmeister to James Mitchell as well as a field goal from Brian Johnson. Johnson has made 16 straight field goals.

The Hokies gave up a TD on a muffed punt.

The Hokies have beaten Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium the last 8 meetings.

