FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia real estate agent and her husband were sentenced to several years in prison after being found guilty of stealing a combined more than $630,000 using the personal identifying information of at least nine people through her work.

The personal identifying information was primarily stolen through 51-year-old Caprice Foster’s work as a real estate agent and timeshare salesperson, according to a release by the Department of Justice.

Caprice and her husband, 33-year-old Marcus Foster, created a number of fake identification documents in other people’s names, including social security cards and driver’s licenses as well as tax and employment documents, which court documents state the couple then used to open fraudulent bank accounts in their victim’s names.

The victims included Caprice’s personal clients, for who she served as a real estate agent, as well as clients of the companies she worked for.

Marcus was also found guilty of impersonating victims in state court eviction proceedings to make sure the couple could continue to stay in homes they had fraudulently leased, the DOJ release said.

In court documents laying out both Caprice and Marcus’ statements of facts, the couple admitted to defrauding a combined $632,517, as laid out below in graphs from the documents.

Marcus Foster admitted to defrauding $348,808 in the scheme (Photo: USCourts.gov) Caprice Foster admitted to defrauding $283,709 in the scheme (Photo: USCourts.gov)

The Fosters used the stolen money to buy a Range Rover, lease high-end homes and obtain loans and credit, according to the court documents.

After both were found to be guilty in the scheme, Caprice Foster was sentenced to 80 months in prison, and Marcus Foster was sentenced to 58 months.