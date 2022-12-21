RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year.

Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour. The current minimum wage rate is $11, which will last until Jan. 1, 2023. Moving forward, any additional increases will need to be approved by lawmakers. Democrats hope to increase the minimum wage to $15 in the next few years but that requires additional approval.

According to the Code of Virginia, the new minimum wage rate will affect residents in the service industry, such as companions, cooks, waiters, butlers, maids, valets, and chauffeurs. It will also affect any individual employed by an employer, which includes home care providers.

These rates will go into effect immediately on Jan. 1, 2023.