Virginia man wins worldwide virtual ultramarathon in his neighborhood

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The coronavirus crisis is causing most marathons to be postponed or canceled right now, but that didn't stop one Virginia man from winning a virtual ultramarathon in his neighborhood, WJLA reports.

It's called the Quarantine Backyard Ultra.

Congratulations to the winner of the Quarantine Backyard Ultra! @mikewardian finished

63 laps

422.3 km

262.52 miles

63 hours



And winner of the world’s most coveted prize....The Golden Toilet Paper Roll. With the assist by @runner_cz #quarantineBackyardUltra pic.twitter.com/3I0j9voXWQ — Personal Peak Endurance Coaching (@PersonalPeakEC) April 7, 2020

"I'm Michael Wardian, professional marathon runner and ultramarathon runner in Arlington, Virginia," Wardian said.

He has been doing the same loop in his Arlington neighbor hood for more than 50 hours.

He's become a celebrity to his neighbors.

During the marathon, he ran 4.2. miles every hour on the hour.

"Going from people running on treadmills to in their sauna in Sweden to a guy running in a bar in Australia around stacked chairs to me running around my awesome neighborhood here in Arlington Forest with my incredible neighbors and family," Wardian said.

Near the end, it was down to Wardian and a runner in the Czech Republic.

They Facetimed during a break.

"We're gonna make a big show for the world!" Wardian said.

He never could have imagined an ultramarathon like this, but as he continued to loop the same scenery over and over, he was grateful for the community support that kept him going.

"I just want to thank everyone for being a part of it and supporting us. And check it out. It's fun!" Wardian said.