Virginia man charged in Guilford County hit-and-run that sent 1 to hospital, damaged multiple vehicles, troopers say

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A Virginia man was charged with hit-and-run Saturday after a crash that sent one person to the hospital and damaged multiple vehicles, according to State Highway Patrol officials.

At 10:36 p.m. on Friday, the State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that happened on I-73 near U.S. Highway 158 in Guilford County.

A High Point 27-year-old was going south in a 2014 Mitsubishi SUV and a 61-year-old Madison man was going south in a 2006 Chevrolet pickup.

Reyes Galvan Bravo, 41, of Axton, Virginia, was going north in the southbound lanes in a 2017 Ford pickup.

Bravo crashed into the High Point 27-year-old in the left lane. The 27-year-old’s vehicle then rotated and crashed into the Madison man’s vehicle in the right lane.

Bravo fled the scene after the crash.

The 27-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The initial crash caused a chain reaction and three other crashes happened, but no injuries were reported. The road was closed for an extended amount of time.

Bravo turned himself in to troopers on Saturday.

Bravo was charged with hit-and-run (felony), driving while license revoked and reckless driving.

Bravo’s court date has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Guilford County.